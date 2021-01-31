CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver is dead after a shooting led to a crash Saturday night on the Kennedy Expressway.
Around 8:30 p.m., the 37-year-old driver was on the ramp from Division Street to Interstate 90/94 inbound when someone in another vehicle began firing shots, causing the victim to crash, Illinois State Police said.
The victim’s vehicle veered off the road, traveled up an embankment and struck a traffic control warning device.
The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.
The ramp was closed for the investigation from 8:52 p.m. and reopened at 2:40 a.m.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the ISP at (847)294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.