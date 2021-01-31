Damian Lillard Hits Pair Of 3-Pointers In Final 8 Seconds To Lift Trail Blazers To 123-122 Win Over BullsIt appeared the Bulls had the game in control after Coby White hit a pair of free throws to give them a 122-117 lead with 11.5 seconds left.

Blackhawks Cancel Practice Because Of COVID-19 ConcernThe NHL also announced that Blackhawks forward Ryan Carpenter and defenseman Nicolas Beaudin had been added to the league’s COVID-19 protocol list, joining teammates Alex DeBrincat, Adam Boqvist and Lucas Wallmark.

AP Source: White Sox, Rodón Agree To $3 million, 1-Tear DealThe White Sox nontendered Rodón last month, making him a free agent. But they didn’t rule out re-signing him.

AP Source: Cubs Agree To 1-Year Deal With RHP Trevor WilliamsThe 28-year-old Williams was designated for assignment by Pittsburgh after he went 2-8 with a 6.18 ERA in 11 starts during the pandemic-shortened season.

New Illini Coach Bielema Says He Doesn't Want To Wait To Win“I'm not going to skip a step to get to where we want to be, but I’m trying to be good now. I don’t want to wait three years from now. The way the rules are now, you can try to do that.”

Former Bears Linebacker Sam Acho Addresses Lack Of Minority Hires In NFL, The Skill of Defensive Coordinator Sean DesaiFormer Bears linebacker Sam Acho knows about defense. He's also big on social justice and making real changes.