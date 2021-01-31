CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and wounded on the Dan Ryan Expressway in the midday hours Sunday.
Illinois State Police said at 12:27 p.m., troopers were called to the inbound Dan Ryan at 63rd Street for a shooting. A victim was traveling north on the Dan Ryan in the local lanes when someone began shooting at his car, state police said.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Around 12:48 p.m., the Dan Ryan northbound local lanes south of 63rd Street were closed for investigation and traffic was moved to the express lanes.
The closure remained in effect as of the 3 p.m. hour.
This was the third expressway shooting this weekend, state police said.
At 8:28 p.m. Saturday, a 37-year-old driver was on the ramp from Division Street to the Kennedy Expressway inbound when someone in another vehicle began firing shots, causing the victim to crash, Illinois State Police said. The victim’s vehicle veered off the road, traveled up an embankment and struck a traffic control warning device.
The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.
There was also a shooting on the westbound Eisenhower Expressway at First Avenue in Maywood at 1:10 a.m. Saturday. Details on that incident were not immediately available.