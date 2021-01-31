CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot said at a news conference Sunday that all teachers who have not received a special accommodation are expected to be back in school on Monday – and if they aren’t, “we’re going to have to take action.”

But the Chicago Teachers Union is telling teachers to stay remote, out of concern for safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, the Chicago Public Schools said adequate staffing cannot be assured, so students will still be learning remotely on Monday — with the expectation that students in pre-kindergarten, special education, and kindergarten-through-eighth grade students should be returning to in-person learning on Tuesday.

A source told CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov that if all teachers who are supposed to be in school do not show up and stay remote, lockout from Google classrooms will begin, on a rolling basis, beginning mid-day.

Mayor Lightfoot reiterated that CPS has had 70 formal meetings with the Chicago Teachers Union since June, and she said CPS Chief Executive Officer Dr. Janice Jackson has “moved mountains” to ensure schools are safe.

She said the model for safe in-person learning follows guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois and Chicago departments of public health, and is supported by health experts from Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, to CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady.

The mayor also said other school systems outside of CPS have proven safe during the pandemic.

“Our schools are safe. Our schools are safe. We know that because we have studied what’s happened in other school systems in our city – 40,000-plus Archdiocese, charter, and other public schools that have had some form of in-person learning since the fall,” she said.

Mayor Lightfoot also said remote learning has left many students falling through the cracks – and Black and Latinx students are suffering in particular.

The CTU has said it does not believe it is safe to return to in-person learning due to the risk of coronavirus infection.

But Jackson accused CTU leadership of “ignoring inconvenient truths and inventing reasons why our students can’t return to the classroom.”

On Saturday, CPS and the Chicago Teachers Union reached tentative agreements on four areas: health and safety protocols, ventilation, contact tracing, and health and safety committees. But there are still many areas for which there is no agreement, and Mayor Lightfoot said the CTU has not shown up all day for bargaining.

“We’ve been waiting all day today for in person negotiations to begin. We have been waiting on the CTU, and I have been directing my team every hour on the hour: ‘Where are they? why haven’t they come back to us, and what is going on?” Mayor Lightfoot said.

Late Sunday afternoon, the CTU tweeted: “The CPS bargaining team was instructed not to attend negotiations today unless our teachers, clinicians, PSRPs, nurses, librarians and other rank-and-file educators were prepared to make major concessions.”

CPS said that was not true.

“Fact check: Our bargaining team was told by CTU leadership that they were unavailable to meet until they could develop a response to our most recent offer. Our team has been standing by all day,” CPS tweeted in turn.

Mayor Lightfoot said she is willing to stay up all night to hammer out an agreement, but “the CTU needs to come back.”

“I know we can get a deal done,” Mayor Lightfoot said. “I still think we can get a deal done today.”