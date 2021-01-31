CHICAGO (CBS) — The snow was blamed for a roof collapse on Sunday at an abandoned building in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.
Emergency crews were called Sunday evening to the building at 8147 S. Racine Ave.
Bricks were left on the ground and ended up covered in snow. Some of the debris also landed on several parked cars.
The Department of Buildings said a bow-truss roof gave in due to a large load of snow.
Building inspectors and the Fire Department made sure no one was inside the building. No one was injured.