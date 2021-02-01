CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — We told you about it last week, and now it’s official – Candace Parker is coming home to the play for the Chicago Sky on a two-year deal.
The two-time WNBA Most Valuable Player is one of the biggest free agent signings in league history. But it all started back at Naperville Central where she was a three-time Ms. Basketball in Illinois.
Parker, had played her entire 13-year career to date with the Los Angeles Sparks. She had been an unrestricted free agent until she officially signed Monday.
The 34-year-old Parker was the No. 1 pick in 2008 by the Sparks. She would be able to finish her career playing in front of her family.
Parker played in all 22 of the Sparks’ games this past season and was the league’s defensive player of the year. She finished third in the the WNBA MVP voting.
Parker won the league’s MVP in 2008 — when she was also Rookie of the Year — and again in 2013. She won a title with Los Angeles in 2016.
The Sky have a strong nucleus around Parker that includes guards Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley, as well as budding star Diamond DeShields.
