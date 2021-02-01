CHICAGO (CBS) — It will not be bad temperature-wise for the next few days, but our first real Arctic blast arrives late this weekend.
Ahead of it, Thursday will start with a mix changing to all rain as highs reach into the upper 30s.
This system opens the door for a cold blast. Friday’s high of 18 degrees will be in the morning, with falling temperatures throughout the day.
We are bracing for some bigtime chill this weekend.
But for Monday night, it will be mostly cloudy with a few lakeside show showers and flurries in Northwest Indiana. The low is 21.
For Tuesday, it will be partly cloudy with a high of 30, and for Wednesday partly cloudy with a high of 33.
