CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver struck three other cars while trying to flee from police in Hyde Park Monday evening.
At 7:54 p.m., police were trying to pull over a car at Hyde Park Boulevard and Lake Park Avenue when the car fled and struck the other vehicles, police said.
Police did not specify why they were pulling over the car.
One person was taken into custody, police said.
