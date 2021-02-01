DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Crash, Hyde Park, Hyde Park Boulevard, Lake Park Avenue

CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver struck three other cars while trying to flee from police in Hyde Park Monday evening.

At 7:54 p.m., police were trying to pull over a car at Hyde Park Boulevard and Lake Park Avenue when the car fled and struck the other vehicles, police said.

Police did not specify why they were pulling over the car.

One person was taken into custody, police said.

Also From CBS Chicago:

 

CBS 2 Chicago Staff