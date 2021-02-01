(CBS/AP) — Major League Baseball consultant Theo Epstein has been hired by a financial firm that advises on investments in sports teams.
He will keep his MLB job.
Arctos Sports says Epstein will be involved in sourcing, underwriting, diligence and product development.
The company is a private equity platform dedicated to the professional sports industry and team owners. Epstein has said he would not take a job with a baseball team for the 2021 season. MLB hired the former Red Sox and Cubs executive last month as a consultant for on-field matters who will evaluate possible rule changes.
