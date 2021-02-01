CHICAGO (CBS)– The Illinois Department of Public Health is offering free COVID-19 tests at various mobile testing sites in northern Illinois.
Anyone can be tested for free and insurance is not required. Drive-thru and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.
Check your local mobile site below:
Boone County:
- Boone County Administration Campus, Feb. 2 to 7, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Fiesta Market Parking Lot, Feb 6 to 7, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cook County:
- East Aurora Flea Market, Feb 1, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Cicero Fairgrounds, Feb. 1 to 7, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- McCormick YMCA, Feb. 2, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Supermercado La Chiquita, Feb. 2, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Ford Heights Head Start, Feb. 3, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Metra Station (4555 Ruby St.), Feb. 3, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Village of Justice City Hall, Feb. 4, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Bennett Day, Feb. 5 to 6, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Affordable Recovery Home Campus, Feb. 6 to 7, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Village of Melrose Park (2701 W. Lake St.), Feb. 6 to 7, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Calumet Township Community Center, Feb. 7, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Village of Oak Lawn (11000 Lavergne Ave.), Feb. 7, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Midwest Medical Center (1 Medical Center Dr.), Feb. 7, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Kane County:
- Dundee Crown High School, Feb. 3, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- La Alcancia, Feb. 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Kankakee County Health Department, Feb. 4 to 5, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Kankakee County:
- Mundelein Metra Station (205 N. Archer Ave.), Feb. 4, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lake County:
- McHenry County College – Parking Lot F, Feb. 5, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
McHenry County:
- Taxslayer Center (1201 River Dr.), Feb 1, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.