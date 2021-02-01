DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– The Illinois Department of Public Health is offering free COVID-19 tests at various mobile testing sites in northern Illinois.

Anyone can be tested for free and insurance is not required. Drive-thru and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.

Check your local mobile site below:

Boone County:

  • Boone County Administration Campus, Feb. 2 to 7, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Fiesta Market Parking Lot, Feb 6 to 7, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cook County:

  • East Aurora Flea Market, Feb 1, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Cicero Fairgrounds, Feb. 1 to 7, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • McCormick YMCA, Feb. 2, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Supermercado La Chiquita, Feb. 2, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Ford Heights Head Start, Feb. 3, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Metra Station (4555 Ruby St.), Feb. 3, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Village of Justice City Hall, Feb. 4, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Bennett Day, Feb. 5 to 6, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Affordable Recovery Home Campus, Feb. 6 to 7, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Village of Melrose Park (2701 W. Lake St.), Feb. 6 to 7, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Calumet Township Community Center, Feb. 7, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Village of Oak Lawn (11000 Lavergne Ave.), Feb. 7, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Midwest Medical Center (1 Medical Center Dr.), Feb. 7, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kane County:

  • Dundee Crown High School, Feb. 3, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • La Alcancia, Feb. 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Kankakee County Health Department, Feb. 4 to 5, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kankakee County:

  • Mundelein Metra Station (205 N. Archer Ave.), Feb. 4, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lake County:

  • McHenry County College – Parking Lot F, Feb. 5, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

McHenry County:

  • Taxslayer Center (1201 River Dr.), Feb 1, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

