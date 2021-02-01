CHICAGO (CBS) — The ongoing unemployment crisis still has many of us on the job hunt.

Are you ready to jumpstart a new career, but not sure what’s the best role for you? CBS 2 is Working for Chicago, with advice on the 50 best jobs for 2021.

“With the new year, oftentimes people think New Year, new me, new job,” said

Amanda Stansell, a Glassdoor Economic Research Data Scientist

As CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas reported, Stansell said she sees the most job applications in January.

To help those ramping up their job search, Glassdoor came out with a list of the top 50 jobs in the U.S. by looking at three big factors.

“We look at median base annual salary, job satisfaction, and the number of open roles across the United States,” Stansell said.

So what made the list?

“Almost half of the roles are tech roles,” Stansell said.

That is because the tech industry quickly pivoted to remote work and was able to deal with all the challenges presented by the new home “office space.”

The number one role this year?

“So Java developer was the number one job on this year’s list,” Stansell said.

Java is a widely-used programming language.

“So Java developers are responsible for the design, development and management of Java-based web applications,” Stansell said.

The job was rated a 4.2 out of 5, had an average salary of $90,000, and had more than 10,000 open roles across the country.

And even if you don’t currently have all the credentials to qualify for one of those positions, Stansell said you can take steps to acquire them.

“Java developer, along with several other of the tech jobs on this list do require a technical background. However, there are lots of opportunities to go through a coding boot camp if you don’t have the skills now and you want to become a Java developer or a software engineer, or even a data scientist,” she said.

For Glassdoor’s complete list of the 50 best jobs in America for 2021, click here.

