CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois hits a milestone for COVID-19 vaccines.

The state has given out more than one million doses. On average, more than 43,000 people are getting vaccinated a day.

While that number seems high, there are many people eligible for the vaccine who have no good way to get it. CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross spoke to some seniors who right now find themselves left out.

“We’re mostly senior citizens in this building, but we’re not considered a nursing home,” said Lincolnwood condo resident Diane Allen.

Between the traffic at Devon and Cicero, a Lincolnwood condo community finds itself stuck between the logistical COVID cracks of getting a vaccine. They are not part of an assisted living facility where COVID clinics, including Walgreens, come to them.

But like those communities, many including Joan Grogan, are medically fragile.

“I am a cancer patient and my husband has had cancerous things removed from his arms, face and neck,” Grogan said.

“We would like it to deliver to our building,” Allen said.

She said about 80 of her neighbors have essentially sheltered in place since the pandemic began and she’s tried getting someone to her complex to help.

“And I do have a list of seniors who want the vaccine, but we can’t get through to anyone,” Allen said.

When she reached out to her local municipality, Cook County, a representative said for people to individually sign up. But many are having difficulty doing that online, and some of those who can get a vaccination appointment don’t feel safe leaving and many can’t drive or have limited driving ability.

“It blows my mind. I keep thinking how are we going to handle this,” asked Grogan.

Lincolnwood does not have a health department. So people are leaning on the fire department to count up those in need including at this complex. But for now, there’s no solution.

Walgreens, which is vaccinating people living in nursing homes, said it is looking into whether it can help. The Cook County Health Department said it does not have enough vaccine to inoculate all seniors all at once.

