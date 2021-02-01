DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:fatal fire, Fire, Inverness

INVERNESS, Ill. (CBS/AP) — An Inverness woman whose body was retrieved Sunday from the burning home she shared with her husband, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Inverness Police Chief Bob Haas said Monday that Marlene Pieracci, 82, was found inside a vehicle in the garage of the home.

Hass said her husband, Mario Pieracci, 84, was found in the living area of the house and appears to have died as a result of the fire.

Palatine Rural Fire Protection District firefighters called to the residence Sunday arrived to find heavy flames and smoke at the back of the split-level home.

A neighbor spoke to the victims earlier in the day and had planned to have them over later.

“It was a devastating loss for all of us,” said neighbor Tom Kennedy. “I’m still, I guess, in a little bit of a state of shock. I just can’t accept it. You’re talking to him – an hour later, you find out he died.”

The cause of the fire remained under investigation late Monday. The fire chief said aside from firefighters having to crawl over a few snowbanks, the weather was not a factor in fighting the fire.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Also From CBS Chicago:

 