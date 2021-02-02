CHICAGO (CBS) — It will remain quiet Tuesday night and Wednesday as a ridge of high pressure moves overhead.
The low drops to 15 Tuesday night. Look for sunshine on Wednesday with temperatures topping out at 32 degrees.
The next storm is stepping ashore along the Pacific Northwest.
This will bring everything from rain to freezing rain to snow to high winds. The high for Thursday is 37.
We could see a burst of snow accumulation Thursday afternoon along the line of gusty winds, which is just ahead of the Arctic air mass. It depends really on how long the rain lingers from earlier in the day.
Both commutes Thursday will be affected with this wintry mix.
This storm opens the door for the coldest air of the season. The core of the coldest air will be Sunday night into Monday.
However, the bitter blast will linger well into next week. Wind chills will be below zero from Saturday afternoon through at least the middle of next week!
Also From CBS Chicago: