CHICAGO (CBS) — A juvenile from Chicago has been arrested for carjacking an Uber driver in west suburban Oak Park last week.
Oak Park Police said the juvenile got into the Uber driver’s Ford Focus shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday on the 100 block of South Taylor Street.
As the driver was taking the juvenile to his destination, the boy told him to stop in an alley near Lake Street and Austin Boulevard, where the boy pulled out a handgun and told the driver to get out.
The victim complied, and the carjacker fled the scene.
The vehicle later was recovered in Dearborn, Michigan, nearly 300 miles away.
On Monday, Oak Park police said a juvenile from Chicago had been arrested and was being charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, possession of a stolen vehicle, and unlawful possession of ammunition.
