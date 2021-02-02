LONG GROVE, Ill. (CBS) — The covered bridge in north suburban Long Grove was hit by a vehicle this week.
The bridge had been wrecked in 2018 and had to close for repairs for two years.
The Lake County Sheriff’s office said a truck hit the bridge Monday afternoon. Deputies rushed to the scene soon after the call was made at 4:30 p.m.
A witness, Jeffery Taylor, posted video of the accident to Facebook.
The truck driver did not realize the height of the bridge and was issued two citations.
The well-known bridge was built in 1906 and added to the national register of historic places in 2018. But only 16 days after getting the distinction a box truck crashed into the bridge causing $1 million in damage.
Ryan Messner, the Vice President of Historic Downtown Long Grove Business Association, said at the time that a trucker drove onto the bridge while 9,000 pounds overweight after blowing a stop sign and ignoring three “No Truck” signs.
The bridge did not reopen until last year.
