CHICAGO (CBS) — Now it’s official!
WNBA superstar Candace Parker is back home to play for the Chicago Sky.
On Tuesday morning, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a one-time high school point guard herself, welcomed the proud Naperville native to the city.
“We are proud to welcome you back to Chicago where your love of the game began. You’re gonna love it and we’re gonna love you back,” Lightfoot said.
The mayor, joined by Chicago’s First Lady Amy Eshleman, held up Parker’s number three jersey. They’re sky season ticket holders.
The two-time league MVP and three-time Illinois Ms. Basketball at Naperville Central, signed a two-year deal with the Sky. Parker said she made the difficult decision to leave the LA Sparks after 13 seasons to be closer to family, as the soon-to-be 35-year old closes out her spectacular career.
Welcome home, @Candace_Parker 💙#skytown pic.twitter.com/itHhROQIjp
— Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) February 1, 2021
