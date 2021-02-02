CHICAGO (CBS) — Purple Line Express service was suspended Tuesday morning, after part of a wall at the Aragon Ballroom collapsed, sending debris onto the tracks.
The CTA said service on the Purple Line Express was suspended as of shortly after 9 a.m. due to debris on the tracks near the Lawrence ‘L’ stop. Local Purple Line service between Howard and Linden was not affected.
Ald. James Cappleman (46th) tweeted that a parapet wall at the nearby Aragon Ballroom had collapsed.
Cappleman said Lawrence Avenue is closed between Broadway and Winthrop Avenue.
Lawrence closed between Broadway and Winthrop due to collapse of parapet wall at the Aragon. No one injured. Possible Red Line delays or reroutes around Lawrence Station. pic.twitter.com/uvu9cgytYt
— James Cappleman (@JamesCappleman) February 2, 2021
Also From CBS Chicago: