CHICAGO (CBS) — Purple Line Express service was suspended Tuesday morning, after part of a wall at the Aragon Ballroom collapsed, sending debris onto the tracks.

The CTA said service on the Purple Line Express was suspended as of shortly after 9 a.m. due to debris on the tracks near the Lawrence ‘L’ stop. Local Purple Line service between Howard and Linden was not affected.

Ald. James Cappleman (46th) tweeted that a parapet wall at the nearby Aragon Ballroom had collapsed.

Cappleman said Lawrence Avenue is closed between Broadway and Winthrop Avenue.

