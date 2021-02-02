CHICAGO (CBS)– A semi-truck engulfed in flames is causing lane closures on the Bishop Ford Freeway at 130th Street Tuesday morning.
The semi-truck fire, which caught fire under the 130th Street bridge, is blocking center and right inbound lanes near Doty Road.
According to the Chicago Fire Department, all inbound ramps are closed at 130th Street.
Semi fully involved inbound Bishop Ford at 130th. Full of tires. Traffic down to one lane pic.twitter.com/bijejJV6wY
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 2, 2021
Multiple emergency crews are responding to the fire.
This is a developing story.
