By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Bishop Ford Freeway, Fire

CHICAGO (CBS)– A semi-truck engulfed in flames is causing lane closures on the Bishop Ford Freeway at 130th Street Tuesday morning.

The semi-truck fire, which caught fire under the 130th Street bridge, is blocking center and right inbound lanes near Doty Road.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, all inbound ramps are closed at 130th Street.

Multiple emergency crews are responding to the fire.

This is a developing story. 

