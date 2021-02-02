CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenage suspect has been indicted in federal court on charges that he violently carjacked someone in Skokie last summer.
The U.S. Attorney’s office said Omarion Franklin was indicted by a grand jury Monday in the carjacking of an Infiniti G35 sedan in Skokie on July 12 of last year.
Franklin, 18, is charged with one federal count of carjacking, which could result in 15 years in prison if he is convicted.
Franklin was in custody Tuesday. Arraignment has yet to be been scheduled.
A troubling spike in carjackings has intensified in the months since Franklin’s alleged crime. January ended with more than 150 carjackings.
Last week, U.S. Attorney John Lausch and FBI Chicago Special-Agent-in-Charge Emmerson Buie told CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey that if someone gets caught carjacking, they are going to be pushing harder than ever to make it a federal case.
