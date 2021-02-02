CHICAGO (CBS) — Two different groundhogs, two different stories.
Woodstock Willie did not see his shadow on Tuesday, which means we are on track for an early spring.
But Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog predicts otherwise.
“There’s a perfect shadow cast of me. Six more weeks of winter there will be,” said a proclamation from Punxsutawney Phil.
Probably not what people in Pennsylvania wanted to hear. The prediction for more winter comes as a major snowstorm hits the entire northeast.
