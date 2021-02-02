DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:Chicago News, Groundhog Day, Illinois, Woodstock

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two different groundhogs, two different stories.

Woodstock Willie did not see his shadow on Tuesday, which means we are on track for an early spring.

But Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog predicts otherwise.

“There’s a perfect shadow cast of me. Six more weeks of winter there will be,” said a proclamation from Punxsutawney Phil.

Probably not what people in Pennsylvania wanted to hear. The prediction for more winter comes as a major snowstorm hits the entire northeast.

Also From CBS Chicago: