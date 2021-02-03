CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver was critically injured Tuesday night when he crashed into three other vehicles while fleeing a traffic stop in Aurora. Two others were injured in the crash.
Police said officers pulled over a Mazda sedan around 9 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of McCoy Drive and Eola Road.
After officers approached the vehicle and spoke to the driver, the man sped away and crashed into three other vehicles at the intersection of McCoy and Autumn Lake drives.
The driver and passenger in the Mazda were pinned inside the vehicle and had to be extricated from the car. The driver was taken to the hospital in critical, but stable, condition. The passenger was hospitalized in fair condition.
The driver of one of the other vehicles involved in the crash also was hospitalized in fair condition.
No other injuries were reported.
Police said investigators have learned the passenger in the car that fled the traffic stop had an outstanding felony arrest warrant. He will be arrested when he is released from the hospital.
The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the crash, due to the severity of the driver’s injuries, and the fact it happened following a traffic stop.
