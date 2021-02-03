CHICAGO (CBS) — A 3-year-old boy was hospitalized early Wednesday after he was shot in Gary, Indiana.
Police said officers responded to reports of a child who was shot around 2:45 a.m. on the 1700 block of East 7th Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a 3-year-old boy had been shot three times.
The boy was taken to the hospital for emergency treatment, but his condition was not immediately available.
Police said the boy’s mother was at work at the time of the shooting. The person who was taking care of the child at the time is being questioned by police.
No further information was immediately available.
