CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s down to the wire, again, in the stand-off between the Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union.

The 48-hour cooling off period is winding down while negotiations about a safe school re-opening plan continue. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports it’s been quiet all day.

Crickets on all sides, which could be a sign that negotiations are humming along. But the lack of information isn’t helping CPS parents who are wondering if students will return to Thursday, if they’ll stay remote or if there will be no school at all.

“It’s the day-by-day update that we as parents get at night, to know what’s happening the next day, that’s been very exhausting.”

Keisha Kidan, and tens of thousands of Chicago Public School parents like her, are again playing the waiting game. Kidan wants to send her eight-year-old daughter Kailyn back to an in-person classroom. But the daily uncertainty about what will happen, or if CPS teachers will end up hitting the picket line, is frustrating.

“Whatever determining factors that CPS came to, to decide that it’s safe enough for students to go back, I really don’t get how we could have some complex issues come down to the wire,” Kidan said.

On Monday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPS CEO Janice Jackson announced progress, calling for a 48-hour cooling off period as both sides continued to hash out agreements on the remaining safety issues dividing them.

On Tuesday, Lightfoot said there were a small number of issues remaining. They included a vaccination plan for teachers, a detailed remote work plan and policy for those instructors with accommodations to stay home and establishing COVID metrics for future school closures.

The director for the Centers for Disease Control said on Wednesday that vaccinations are not required to return to in-person learning.

“I also want to be clear: There’s increasing data to suggest that schools can safely reopen and, that safe reopening does not suggest that teachers need to be vaccinated in order to reopen safely,” said Doctor Rochelle Walensky.

Barring a safety agreement, the CTU has directed all of its teachers to remain remote, even after this cooling off period, they are supposed to return to work Thursday.

