CHICAGO (CBS) — A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with a carjacking last month in Uptown.
Police said Dumareah Johmel Taylor, of the Austin neighborhood, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.
He was arrested around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday after he was identified as the carjacker who stole a 35-year-old man’s Lexus at gunpoint on Jan. 22 on the 800 block of West Wilson Avenue.
The victim told police he was trying to sell his car and met a man during a test drive. During that drive, the man became irate and asked the victim if he was a police officer, police said.
The assailant then took out a handgun and ordered the victim out of the black Lexus RX 330. The car was last seen heading east on Wilson Avenue from Hazel Street with a black Chevrolet Equinox trailing behind.
Taylor was due to appear for a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon.
