CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State Police said two people were taken into custody after a carjacking on the Bishop Ford Wednesday.
According to ISP, around 12:18, authorities were told of a pursuit involving the Norfolk Southern Railroad Police Department (NSPD) and those officers were pursuing a Dodge pickup on 1-94 heading southbound near 79th Street. The vehicle was reported in a previous incident by the NSPD.
A minivan became involved in the incident involving the pursuit with the NSPD and that vehicle crashed at a gas station on Sibley west of I-94.
ISP said the driver of the minivan fled on foot after the crash, and allegedly carjacked a Jeep on the northbound ramp from I-94 to Sibley Avenue westbound. The abandoned Jeep was recovered later by the Chicago Police Department.
Meanwhile, the Dodge pickup truck continued to be pursued by NSRPD into Indiana. Police took the occupants into custody. Authorities said there were no injuries and the ISP was not involved in any of the pursuits.
The ISP Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the alleged carjacking that took place on the ramp from I-94 northbound to Sibley Avenue westbound.
