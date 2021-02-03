CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman escaped an attempted kidnapping in Humboldt Park Tuesday night.
A 33-year-old woman was walking, in the in the 900 block of North Avers Avenue around 11:30 p.m., when a white pickup truck drove up to her and stopped.
Police said a man approached the woman with a gun and ordered her to get in the truck. She complied and the offender then told her to undress once they were in the truck.
Police said the woman refused and jumped out of the vehicle. She was able to get away after being chased by the man for a short distance.
The woman was not injured.
Police are still searching for the offender and the incident is under investigation.
