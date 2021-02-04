CHICAGO (CBS) — A boy is accused of trying to carjack a Chicago Lyft driver, just one day after his 13th birthday.
The incident happened back in November.
The driver picked up the boy and an adult in Kenwood. Lawyers said the adult held a semi-automatic gun with a laser sight to the driver’s head.
The 13-year-old told the driver to get out of the car.
But they didn’t get far.
Neither one knew how to drive a stick shift. The driver refused to show them, so the boy ran off. The juvenile was arrested Wednesday and will be electronically monitored until his next court date.
Also From CBS Chicago: