CHICAGO (CBS) — A group of Chicago aldermen said all essential workers should be able to get the coronavirus vaccine.

But right now, some are stuck at the back of the line. CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe reports on an online forum from Thursday morning.

Those who frequent libraries know librarians are on the front lines. They see and are interacting people every day. But they aren’t in group 1B to get the vaccine.

And they want that to change.

First, they said many other libraries across the state and around the country closed down, and mostly relied on curbside pick-up when the pandemic hit.

But Chicago Public Library didn’t.

And now that vaccines are available, librarians who come to work daily aren’t being prioritized. They said between October and December of last year, the number of COVID-19 cases among CPL employees rose by more than 1000%.

That included security guards and custodians.

“We do not claim to be more important than other workers, but we do interact daily with the public and the mayor has labeled us as essential frontline workers on numerous occasions. Between June and December 2020, more than 1.7 million and with the drastic change in the weather this weekend, our libraries will be even busier,” said Corina Pedraza, a Chicago Public Library associate.

So what do library workers want?

One of two things. Either the city moves them to Phase 1B to get the vaccine, which is the current phase for the city of Chicago or move library services to curbside pick up only.

Also From CBS Chicago: