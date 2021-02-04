CHICAGO (CBS) — With frigid temperatures arriving by tonight and sticking around through next week, officials in the city of Chicago and suburban Cook County are opening warming centers as part of plans to keep people safe.

Following another round of snow this afternoon, temperatures will fall into the teens by early tomorrow morning. Temperatures will likely stay between 6 below zero (for lows) and 15 degrees above zero (for highs) through the end of next week.

The city of Chicago has six warming centers available to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Cook County Department of Emergency Management and Regional Security has 10 other warming centers open in the suburbs. Specific hours vary by location.

Chicago Buildings Commissioner Matthew Beaudet earlier this week urged Chicagoans to keep an eye out for each other.

“Please remember to check on your family or friends and neighbors, especially seniors and those with disabilities,” he said.

Beaudet said landlords are required to keep their buildings at a minimum temperature of 68° from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., and at least 66° from 10:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. They can be fined up to $1,000 per day per violation. If your landlord is not keeping your building warm enough, call 311.

You can also call 311 for a senior well being check.

Chicago Fire Commissioner Richard Ford also warned people against using stoves or ovens to heat your home. The Fire Department also does not recommend using space heaters, but if you do, you should keep them at least three feet away from drapes or other things that could ignite. If extension cords are used, they should be rated at 15 amps minimum and never put cords under carpet.

To keep your pipes from freezing, city officials recommend allowing a faucet in your home to drip a bit. Never use a torch, candle, or open flame to thaw frozen pipes. Instead, you can use a hair dryer.

