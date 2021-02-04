CHICAGO (CBS) — With heavy snow bursts hitting Chicago this afternoon, the city is deploying more than 200 plows and salt spreaders, and will send out its full fleet of nearly 300 trucks by the evening rush.
The Department of Streets and Sanitation said it had deployed 211 snow plows as of shortly before 2 p.m., with sleet and snow expected to continue throughout the day.
The city will deploy its full fleet of 287 trucks by the evening rush, with the focus starting on clearing the city’s arterial streets and Lake Shore Drive.
City officials urged anyone who must travel today to slow down and drive according to conditions. They also advised people to clear off their cars before extreme cold arrives this weekend.
To view the City’s snow fleet in real time visit the city’s Plow Tracker website.
