CHICAGO (CBS) — Some parts of the Chicago area could get as much as 5 inches of fresh snow today before frigid temperatures arrive overnight, ushering a brutal cold snap that is expected to stretch through the end of next week.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory through noon tomorrow.

Heavy snow bursts this afternoon will bring strong winds, poor visibility, and possibly even thunder.

Some parts of the southwest suburbs had already reported accumulations of an inch or more in the first hour of snowfall this afternoon, including 1.5 inches in Crest Hill, 1.5 inches in Frankfort, 1.3 inches in Romeoville, and 1 inch in Rockdale.

Accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected through this evening, with isolated totals of 5 inches possible.

Strong winds this evening, gusting 40 to 45 mph, will bring brutal wind chills tonight as temperatures plunge to a low of around 10°. With the wind chill factored in, it will feel like it’s below zero by tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow’s high will be only about 15°, and that might be the best we’ll see through the end of next week, with some days seeing highs in the single digits, and temperatures occasionally falling below zero at night.

Wind chills could reach as low as 20 to 30 below zero at times over the next week.

Saturday and Sunday both could bring additional snow showers with a high of around 11° on Saturday and around 8° on Sunday.

