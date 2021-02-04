DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:Alex DeBrincat, Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks, Chicago Blackhawks Carolina Hurricanes, Patrick Kane

CHICAGO (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored two goals in the third period, helping the Chicago Blackhawks edge the Carolina Hurricanes 6-4.

Patrick Kane had a goal and three assists for the Blackhawks, who bounced back nicely after losing 4-3 to the Hurricanes in a shootout Tuesday night.

Dominik Kubalik had a goal and two assists, and Mattias Janmark finished with a goal and an assist.

DeBrincat snapped a 4-4 tie when he converted a backhand off a rebound 12:22 into the third.

(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)