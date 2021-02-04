CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bears have hired Oregon State assistant Michael Pitre to be their new running backs coach.

There have been many changes to the staff, but of course not at the top where Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace are both back. CBS 2’s Matt Zahn talked with Kyle Long, who’s covering the Super Bowl for CBS Sports Network, about his former bosses.

Zahn asked Long what he thought about both Pace and Nagy getting another shot.

“Ryan Pace has hit on some late round draft picks. Ryan Pace has also missed some fastballs on hitter’s counts. At least it’s not a toxic affair that’s going on, but it could be looked upon as a clueless affair at times,” Long said. “I think Matt Nagy has done enough to keep his job as a head coach and he needs to be given a true shake of a quarterback. They don’t have faith at the quarterback position there. They need to find somebody that they can truly rally behind and they don’t have to get up in front of the microphone and bulls**t about each week.”

Long adds he’s more curious where Mitchell Trubisky may play next season.

“I wish he could go to San Francisco. I think he would do well out there,” Long said. “I think 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan would have a field day with him.”

Long is part of CBS Sports Network’s “That Other Pregame Show” doing work all week leading up to Sunday’s big game. The three-time Pro-Bowler transitioned to media probably sooner than he wanted. The Bears placed him on Injured reserve a 1 1/2 years ago, effectively ending his playing career and last January he decided to step away from the game – but for good?

“I find myself looking at (CBS colleague and former NFL Player) London Fletcher and giving him that look every once in a while and he says, ‘You want to play, don’t you?’ I had so many question marks when I was done and I still have so many question marks,” Long said. “To say that I know what I’m going to do next year would be a huge lie. I really don’t know what I’m going to do next year. I love the media role. I loved football. I know one window closes more rapidly than the other.”

When asked if he wants to still play Long says yes. “Everybody still wants to play. Can you still play is the question and I don’t know the answer to that. I may be seeking that answer until the day I die. It’s a football problem. I’ve got a lot of suits (for work now). The new media gig is awesome because I get to drink beer during the game because I get my work done before the game and it’s nice to be a fan,” says Long.

Kyle Long and “That Other Pregame Show” kicks off the CBS 2 pregame coverage Sunday at 10:30 a.m. leading up to Super Bowl LV kickoff at 5:30 p.m.