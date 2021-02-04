CHICAGO (CBS) — On the heels of two winter storms that brought more than 16 inches of snow combined to Chicago last week, more snow arrived on Thursday and a deep freeze is expected for the weekend.

The city of Chicago is expected to get two to four inches of snow by Thursday evening, with isolated areas seeing up to five inches of snow.

2:18 p.m.

The city of Chicago is deploying more 211 plows and salt spreaders, and plans to send its full fleet of nearly 300 trucks by the evening rush.

The city will deploy its full fleet of 287 trucks by the evening rush, with the focus starting on clearing the city’s arterial streets and Lake Shore Drive.

City officials urged anyone who must travel Thursday to slow down and drive according to conditions. They also advised people to clear off their cars before extreme cold arrives this weekend.

To view the city of Chicago’s snow fleet in real time visit the city’s Plow Tracker website.

2:05 p.m.

According to the Chicago Department of Aviation, 159 flights had been canceled at O’Hare as of 2:05 p.m., with another 94 canceled at Midway.

In the past 24 hours, 223 flights have been delayed at O’Hare, and another 21 have been delayed at Midway.

Talk about snow bursts… storm spotter reports from less than an hour! Heavy snow bands moving through Chicago now. @cbschicago #RealTimeWeather pic.twitter.com/IB6xp9rTXA — Mary Kay Kleist (@MaryKayKleist) February 4, 2021

1:57 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory through noon Friday.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, heavy snow bursts Thursday afternoon will bring strong winds, poor visibility, and possibly even thunder.

Some parts of the southwest suburbs had already reported accumulations of an inch or more in the first hour of snowfall this afternoon, including 1.5 inches in Crest Hill, 1.5 inches in Frankfort, 1.3 inches in Romeoville, and 1 inch in Rockdale.

Accumulations of two to four inches are expected through Thursday evening, with isolated totals of five inches possible.

Friday’s high will be only about 15°, and that might be the best we’ll see through the end of next week, with some days seeing highs in the single digits, and temperatures occasionally falling below zero at night.

Wind chills could reach as low as 20 to 30 below zero at times over the next week.

Saturday and Sunday both could bring additional snow showers with a high of around 11° on Saturday and around 8° on Sunday.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect until noon tomorrow. Heavy snow bursts this afternoon will bring strong winds, poor visibility and even thunder is possible. 2”-4” of snow expected through this evening, with isolated 5” possible. Strong winds this evening from the west… brutal wind chills begin tonight.

Also From CBS Chicago: