DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Englewood, Fire

CHICAGO (CBS)– A man is dead and an 80-year-old woman is in critical condition after a fire in Englewood.

A fire broke out at a two-story house in the 5600 block of South Bishop Street just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

According to police, the 36-year-old man was found on the first floor and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

An 80-year-old woman was taken to the same hospital with smoke inhalation in critical condition.

Residents on the second floor were alerted by a smoke alarm and exited the house. A resident told CBS 2 there was smoke on the first floor. They are now displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff