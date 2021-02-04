CHICAGO (CBS)– A man is dead and an 80-year-old woman is in critical condition after a fire in Englewood.
A fire broke out at a two-story house in the 5600 block of South Bishop Street just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
According to police, the 36-year-old man was found on the first floor and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
An 80-year-old woman was taken to the same hospital with smoke inhalation in critical condition.
Residents on the second floor were alerted by a smoke alarm and exited the house. A resident told CBS 2 there was smoke on the first floor. They are now displaced.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.