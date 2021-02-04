ANTIOCH, Ill. (CBS) — Prosecutors said Thursday accused murderer Kyle Rittenhouse doesn’t think the rules apply to him when it comes to notifying the Kenosha County court system about a change in his address.

Rittenhouse is accused of shooting three people – killing two – during the unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, over the summer following the shooting of Jacob Blake by police there.

On Thursday, the Kenosha County District Attorney’s office filed a motion to have an arrest warrant issued for Rittenhouse and to have his $2 million bond increased by $200,000 – after it turned out that he no longer lived on Anita Terrace in Antioch, Illinois, despite filing paperwork saying he did.

Attorney Mark Richards, who represents Rittenhouse, responded that Rittenhouse and his family had received “numerous death and other threats” following the incident in which Rittenhouse is charged, and now Rittenhouse is hiding in a “safe house.”

Meanwhile, back in December, Kenosha County police detectives went to the Anita Terrace address in Antioch after mail sent there for Rittenhouse was returned. They found out that Rittenhouse did not leave there anymore – Aidan Earl did.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar talked exclusively with Earl.

“I remember when we found out we were like, ‘No,’ like, ‘What?’” Earl said. “We were shocked.”

Earl said he moved from Kenosha, Wisconsin into the Antioch apartment in mid-December.

“We didn’t realize that one, he had moved out, and two, that we were living in his old apartment,” Earl said.

Defense attorneys noted that Rittenhouse’s Anita Terrace address had been made public – potentially putting his safety in jeopardy. But they also noted that someone else lives there now – and if Rittenhouse’s safety concerns are accurate, Earl is now in danger, given that Rittenhouse claimed to the court that he still lived there.

“In essence, he put somebody else in jeopardy to protect his own skin,” prosecutors wrote.

“Right now, I’m not really worried,” Earl said. “But, you know, if something escalates or anything like that, obviously, like, you know, we’re going to try and take necessary steps and precautions to, you know, protect ourselves.”

Prosecutors say Rittenhouse, who is White, left his home in Antioch, Illinois, and traveled to Kenosha after learning of a call to protect businesses after Blake, a Black man, was shot by police seven times in the back Aug. 23 and left paralyzed.

Rittenhouse opened fire with an assault-style rifle during protests two nights later, killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz. Rittenhouse and his attorneys have argued he fired in self-defense.

Earl was living in Kenosha at that time last summer.

“We made a joke – me and my girlfriend – we were just like, ha ha, what if the police come and show up at the door?” he said.

That joke became reality, because that was exactly what happened this week. Two Antioch police detectives knocked at Earl’s door looking for Rittenhouse.

The detectives were armed with questions after mail from the court addressed to Rittenhouse went undelivered.

“They just were like: ‘Don’t worry, you’re not in trouble. Like obviously, you guys don’t know where he lives. Like, how long have you guys been living here? Do you have any proof that you’ve been living here?’” Earl said.

As the legal limbo continues in Rittenhouse’s murder case, the last place Earl thought he’d be is caught in the middle.

On Thursday, Rittenhouse’s legal team apparently did provide the court with the new address for Rittenhouse. But prosecutors are not satisfied because the address is just a P.O. box and not a physical address.

Prosecutors said Rittenhouse has been charged with the murder of two people and shooting and wounding a third, and it is very rare for such a defendant to be out on bond and roaming freely.

“Understandably, this causes great concern in the community,” prosecutors wrote. “The public has a right to know where he lives.”

