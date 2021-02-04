MELROSE PARK, Ill. (CBS) — Melrose Park Mayor Ronald M. Serpico apologized for using profanity and a racial slur as he raised his voice at a resident at a village meeting last week.
In the video, uploaded to YouTube Thursday by The Rose Reporter, Serpico is talking with a man – apparently about a question about a job the man’s brother got. The man also supplied the video to CBS 2’s Jermont Terry.
“You’re really reaching me, so do me a f***ing favor and sit down and shut the f**k up,” Serpico tells the man. “How’s that, you little f***ing prick?”
Serpico goes on to call the man a “jagoff,” and tells him he is “like a f***ing hillbilly” when the man talks about his window getting broken, and also uses a racial slur referring to Black people.
The man asks what he did to Serpico, and says at the end of the video, “I’ll sit down when I want.”
Late Thursday, Serpico issued this statement: “I regret making these comments. This resident has repeatedly harassed me and the village board of trustees and in this instance my frustration got the better of me. I apologize for my comments and pledge to do better in the future.”
Also From CBS Chicago: