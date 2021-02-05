CHICAGO (CBS) — A frantic call for help from a child to police, and then two people found dead inside a home.
CBS 2’s Steven Graves reports from the Gary Police Department where a police source said multiple children were in the home hiding in the attic.
All during what’s believed to be a murder-suicide. The incident happened around Fayette Street, a dead end road right off Route 20. Gary police have blocked off the area.
The Lake County Coroner was seen taking items out of a home. It was inside where a source said a child called officers when they heard gunshots. Before that, the child and two other siblings heard their mom arguing with her boyfriend.
One of the children called police, and when they got there, they found their 35 year-old mother and a 23 year-old man dead.
A Gary police spokesperson could not be reached for further comment.
