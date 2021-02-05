DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
Chicago Weather, Cold Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — A fast-moving clipper system will bring snow Saturday afternoon into the evening.

(Credit: CBS)

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, this system does not have a lot of moisture to work with and it’s moving quickly. We expect only  one to two inches with just a dusting near the Wisconsin line.

(Credit: CBS)

It’s possible we could see a few isolated three inch totals far south. After the front passes, brutally cold air settles in for Saturday night. Wind chills Sunday morning to 20 below!

(Credit: CBS)

The area will stay in the deep freeze for at least the next seven days.

(Credit: CBS)

TONIGHT:  Partly cloudy with a low of 3.

SATURDAY: Afternoon snow showers. High of 13.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High of 8.

