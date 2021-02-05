CHICAGO (CBS) — A fast-moving clipper system will bring snow Saturday afternoon into the evening.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, this system does not have a lot of moisture to work with and it’s moving quickly. We expect only one to two inches with just a dusting near the Wisconsin line.
It’s possible we could see a few isolated three inch totals far south. After the front passes, brutally cold air settles in for Saturday night. Wind chills Sunday morning to 20 below!
The area will stay in the deep freeze for at least the next seven days.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a low of 3.
SATURDAY: Afternoon snow showers. High of 13.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High of 8.
