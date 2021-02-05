CHICAGO (CBS) — Like everything else in the last year, the Super Bowl will probably look a little different. With subzero temperatures expected and 25 person limits inside Chicago restaurants, CBS 2’s Tara Molina learned how local watering holes are prepping, and pivoting, ahead of the big game. Some are even telling people not to come in Sunday.

The 2Twenty2 Tavern in the Loop is one of those restaurants booked solid Sunday. With the 25 person limit in place, they sent out a clear message heading into the weekend.

“We have to close to the public and that’s a hard thing for us to do,” said co-owner Chris Mannos.

In a tweet Friday morning they warned, “no walk-ins.”

Sunday they will welcome the 25 people who have reserved a spot. That is the maximum allowed inside a Chicago restaurant, regardless of how big it is.

Mannos said they are already turning people away.

“We’re stuck in a situation where we are saying, ‘We’re sorry, these aren’t our rules.’ We’re trying to abide to keep our doors open and for ourselves so we don’t get fined,” he said.

But after about seven months closed, no takeout or delivery, no outdoor dining and no income, he said 25 people is something.

“Happy to have our doors back open,” he said.

And with subzero temperatures expected for the big day, he said even if they had tents, like those seen popping up around the city he doesn’t think football fans would brave the weather to sit in them.

Other restaurant owners said the same thing.

At Bub City in River North, the restaurant and the tent outside will be open Sunday, but a spokesperson for all Lettuce Entertain You restaurants said they are not doing any special events or parties inside restaurants. The focus is on carry-out specials for game day.

The city of Chicago urges people not to gather for the game, recommending safely distancing at a restaurant or ordering takeout, without guests at home.

City officials say people will be proactively visiting businesses to remind them of the rules ahead of the game. They already had one of those visits at 2Twenty2. Investigators will also be back checking on businesses on Sunday.

