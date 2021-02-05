CHICAGO (CBS)– Newer, high quality public safety cameras are being installed in the 19th Ward.
This includes the Beverly, Mount Greenwood and Morgan Park neighborhoods.
Video from the cameras will be fed into a strategic support center and monitored. Officers will listen to radio calls and check cameras to look for suspicious activity.
Matt O’Shea, 19th Ward alderman, says the need is urgent.
“Carjackings are skyrocketing across our country,” He said. “In Chicago alone, we had more than 1,400 last year. Most of which, have gone unsolved. That’s because in too many instances, we don’t give the police department the proper tools. Today, we are working to change that.”
In December, retired Chicago Fire Department Lieutenant Dwain Williams, 65, was murdered in an attempted carjacking outside of his favorite popcorn store in Morgan Park. Williams was with the department for 28 years.
Four people are charged in his murder.
Also From CBS Chicago: