CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s looking more and more like there will be no deal between the Chicago Teachers Union and Chicago Public Schools.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s final offer falling well short of what the union wanted, to get teachers back in classrooms next week. CBS 2’s Chris Tye has details.

As the teachers union rejects the offer from the city, billed as the final offer, the mayor finds herself with two options. Continue negotiating into the weekend, which she has vowed she will not do. Or lockout teachers who fail to show up as ordered.

“In order to implement CTU’s plan, we would have to stop vaccine distribution across the entire city for everyone else. Literally.”

That’s how Mayor Lightfoot is framing the union’s latest position on vaccinating its members. It’s a sign of how talks are going. Neither side had gone into great depth into where they fell on the three big sticking points.

That is until a rejection letter came out Friday from the CTU.

They frame the city’s last, best and final offer this way:

That CPS is offering 1,500 vaccinations for members per week.

That the city would consider closing schools again only if a 2.5% COVID positivity rate from select schools, rejecting a more stringent CDC closing plan.

And that 75% of requests by members to work from home because of heightened COVID risks personally or in their household.

Mayor Lightfoot framed it as as “time’s up.” Chicago Teachers Union President Jesse Sharkey wrote on Friday:

“We’re deeply disappointed that the mayor has chosen to stop negotiating and instead move to lock out educators and shut down schools rather than work out differences.”

For there to be a strike, CPS would have to lock teachers out. The union’s House of Delegates would convene virtually and and if more than 50% approve it, a strike could happen as early as Monday.

CPS wants pre-K and cluster students back in class on Monday. Then the following Monday, February 15, CPS wants staff from kindergarten through fifth grade back to prepare and then on February 22, those students would return.

Also on Monday February 22, that’s when staff from sixth, seventh and eighth grade students would return. Then on March 1, those students would be back in class.

