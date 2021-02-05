CHICAGO (CBS) — Breezy is the PAWS Pet of the Week.
He is a two-year-old husky mix hoping for a future family. Breezy is hoping they will love the snow is much as he does.
Breezy loves to play with squeaky toys, learning new training tricks and watching squirrel videos on YouTube. He is active, smart and a strong dog who would love a home whose has people experienced with huskies and understands their personality.
To learn more about Breezy and other adorable dogs and cats, go to the PAWS Chicago website and click on the virtual adoption process.
While there, you can catch PAWS alum Foofur in the Puppy Bowl on Sunday. Watch her “up close and personal” segment, as she tackles a day in the life of a PAWS Chicago foster home.
Are you looking to add a new teammate to your family? Join PAWS Chicago for the Big Love virtual adoption event, Monday, February 8 through Sunday February 14, designed to find homes for large dogs like Breezy.
You can find the adoptable valentines by heading to the PAWS Chicago website and click on the word “adopt.”
Frank and his other 40+ pound pals are taking part in our Big Love Adoption Event!
From Feb. 8-14, we’re shining light on larger dogs, who traditionally have more trouble finding homes.
Look for the “Big Love” frames at https://t.co/doAzMWFJxR to see participating pets. 🐶❤️ pic.twitter.com/P9x6R1lb3O
— PAWSChicago (@PAWSChicago) February 3, 2021
