CHICAGO (CBS)– A plane slid of the runway at Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling.
An airport spokesperson told CBS 2 that officials “are not sure why the aircraft, Falcon 900, landed long on runway 16,” but “does not believe snow was a factor.”
Crews were shoveling snow in an attempt to create a path for the plane to get out. Photos from the airport’s Facebook page show heavy snow being cleared from the runway.
No passengers were on board, only crew members, an airport spokesperson said.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating this incident.
This is a developing story.
