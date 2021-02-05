CHICAGO (CBS) —After months of CBS 2 investigations into supposed contractors who take money from victim after victim without doing the job, police have caught two people in connection with the ring.

At least four victims are all out thousands of dollars, lost to contractors who were good at collecting the cash and then disappearing. There are multiple victims in Chicago, as far south as Crete and up north in Glencoe and Libertyville.

Donyial Crocker and her husband Terrance paid Urban Construction group $6,000. The contractors barely did any work and then disappeared.

Some of the victims blame Justin Ephraim and Jorge Molina.

The arrest warrant for Molina accuses him of taking $10,000 from a Libertyville homeowner for repair work he never intended to perform.

The Yelp page for Urban Construction curiously says temporarily closed until January 2022.

CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas called the number to see what they would say. Whoever answered lashed out and said CBS 2 ruined their lives with lies and then hung up.

This group used to go by the name of Riverside Roofing and Masonry. They claimed to be based at a building with medical and legal offices — no contractors in sight.

CBS 2 also texted Ephraim’s number for his side of the story. The answer was, “…they are still locked up. Ask Cook County Jail.”

So we did. Jorge Molina was behind bars until Thursday but was released. No information was available on Justin Ephraim.

In the meantime, take a close look at these photos in case they come knocking at your door, offering to do construction work for you.

The crew is being investigated in multiple counties for similar crimes. Charges involved cases in Glencoe and Libertyville.

