CHICAGO (CBS)– Another carjacking was reported, this time in Chicago’s Ukrainian Village.
According to police, a 36-year-old woman was sitting in her parked 2018 Toyota Rav 4, in the 2000 block of West Augusta, when a man exited the passenger side of a Toyota Camry with a gun.
Police said the man, who was wearing a black puffy jacket, tapped on the window and demanded the woman get out of her car. She did and the offender fled the scene in her vehicle.
The woman was not injured and no arrests have been made.
Also From CBS Chicago: