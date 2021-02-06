BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. (CBS) — One person is dead and at least three other people are injured after an overnight shooting at a hotel in west suburban Bloomingdale.
Police responded to the Indian Lakes Hotel at 250 W. Schick Rd. around 2:30 a.m., according to Director of Public Safety Frank Giammarese.
HAPPENING NOW: @PDBloomingdale on scene of mass shooting at Indian Lakes Hotel. Officials say there are between 4-6 gunshot victims, and at least one person has died. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/Ek2JvcKGvA
— Meredith Barack (@MeredithBarack) February 6, 2021
Police saw several people fleeing the hotel when they arrived on the scene.
Some victims were transported by EMS to local hospitals, but others drove themselves. Police said it was unclear how many people were shot.