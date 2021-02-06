DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. (CBS) — One person is dead and at least three other people are injured after an overnight shooting at a hotel in west suburban Bloomingdale.

Police responded to the Indian Lakes Hotel at 250 W. Schick Rd. around 2:30 a.m., according to Director of Public Safety Frank Giammarese.

Police saw several people fleeing the hotel when they arrived on the scene.

Some victims were transported by EMS to local hospitals, but others drove themselves. Police said it was unclear how many people were shot.

A 20-year-old victim later died at the hospital. No other identifying information has been given about victims.
Police say there is no imminent threat to the community.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Bloomingdale Police Department at (630)529-9868.

