CHICAGO (CBS) — Bond has been set for a Bellwood police commander charged with three counts of possession of child pornography.
A judge set bond for John Trevarthen, 45, at $150,000, according to a release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office. Possession of child pornography is a class 2 felony.
In mid January a Lombard police detective with the Illinois Attorney General Crimas Against Children Taskforce received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited children about child pornography videos and photos allegedly uploaded on a smart phone with an email address to a home registered in Lombard.
After investigating that tip, Lombard police conducted a traffic stop on Trevarthen on Friday and seized his person iPhone in addition to executing a search warrant of his home, resulting in seizure of his iPad.
Police allege that Trevarthen used a personal IP address as well as an IP address owned by the Village of Bellwood to view child pornography through a file sharing application called Kik.
Trevarthen is schedule to appear in court again on March 8.
Also From CBS Chicago: