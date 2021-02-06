CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police were in mourning Saturday night after an officer was found dead.
Police tweeted a picture of squad cars behind an ambulance that carried the officer’s remains.
In the overnight hours, the Chicago Police Dept lost an off-duty member. Department personnel escorted his remains to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. Our hearts and prayers go out to the family. #CPDMediaCar pic.twitter.com/FmfynKhFLB
— Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) February 6, 2021
He was discovered during a wellbeing check while off-duty Saturday morning.
The officer had not been identified Saturday night.
Sources said it appears he died of natural causes.
