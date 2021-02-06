DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police were in mourning Saturday night after an officer was found dead.

Police tweeted a picture of squad cars behind an ambulance that carried the officer’s remains.

He was discovered during a wellbeing check while off-duty Saturday morning.

The officer had not been identified Saturday night.

Sources said it appears he died of natural causes.

