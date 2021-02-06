CHICAGO (CBS) — A winter weather advisory is in effect for much of the Chicago area from noon to midnight Saturday. A wind chill advisory will go into effect for the entire area from midnight until noon Sunday with wind chills to 30 degrees below zero are possible.
A clipper system will move through northern Illinois Saturday, bringing a small amount of snow in the later afternoon and evening hours. This will leave behind about an inch of snow to the far north and perhaps 3 inches to the far south.
High temperatures Saturday will be around 13 degrees. The low Saturday night at O’Hare is projected to be 4 degrees below zero. Temperatures will drop to around -10 near DeKalb.
Wind chills will run from -20 to -29 Saturday night and Sunday with the coldest temperatures inland.
Sunday’s high will only be around 8 degrees.
Forecast:
Saturday: Winter Weather Advisory. Snow by afternoon. Very cold. HIGH of 13 with wind chill temps of -10.
Saturday night: Snow early. Very cold. LOW of -4 with wind chills of -20. Total accumulation of 1″ north and 3″ south.
Sunday: Increasing clouds. Cold. HIGH of 8. Wind chills of -20.